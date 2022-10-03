Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Trading Down 5.1%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34. 1,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 156,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNTE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
The company has a market cap of $500.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
