Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Trading Down 5.1%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34. 1,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 156,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNTE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a market cap of $500.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 18.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,264,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after buying an additional 671,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 12.9% during the first quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 624,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

