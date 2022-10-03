Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.00

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 2218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Knowles by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

