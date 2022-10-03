Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.13

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 3324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Kyndryl Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,158.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $1,102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $45,771,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,757,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

