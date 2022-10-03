L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Boosted by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,829. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

