Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $9.59. Ladder Capital shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 5,230 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LADR. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a current ratio of 89.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Ladder Capital by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 305,799 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ladder Capital by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

