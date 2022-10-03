Landshare Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.60 Million (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00003565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Landshare has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $21,050.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Landshare

Landshare was first traded on June 15th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,811,756 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Landshare’s official website is landshare.io.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

