LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target Cut to $137.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $153.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

LCII stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.04. 4,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.47 and its 200-day moving average is $115.26. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.