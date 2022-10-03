Legacy Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 1.30% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,462,000. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,640,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 485,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 35,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JCPB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.95. 1,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,099. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

