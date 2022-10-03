Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $403,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,531. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

