Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 152 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Diageo were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO stock opened at $169.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $163.50 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.81.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.