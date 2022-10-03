Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Trims Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM opened at $130.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $65.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.