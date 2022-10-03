Lever Token Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (LEV)

Lever Token (LEV) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Lever Token has a market capitalization of $83,227.08 and approximately $17,676.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lever Token has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Lever Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.94 or 1.00045493 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004758 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00079186 BTC.

About Lever Token

Lever Token (LEV) is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Lever Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

