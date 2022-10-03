Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE LEVI traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $15.57. 153,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,268. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

