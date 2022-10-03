LGCY Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $37,520.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. LGCY Network has a market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $37,520.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network’s genesis date was July 30th, 2020. LGCY Network’s total supply is 54,014,482,078 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community.LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

