Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,619 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 1.6% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Liberty Broadband worth $96,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,372 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,759,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,391,000 after purchasing an additional 560,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 134,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 398,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 4.9 %

LBRDK traded up $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $73.63 and a twelve month high of $179.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.