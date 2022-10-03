Libra Wealth LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Libra Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,686 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,428,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $43.44 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21.

