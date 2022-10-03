Libra Wealth LLC Sells 92 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Libra Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,915 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $237.89 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.