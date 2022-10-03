Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Down 9.1% in September

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Light Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LGSXY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,655. Light has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Light Company Profile

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company generates power through hydro and wind power plants. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately eleven million customers.

