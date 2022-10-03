Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Down 9.1% in September

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Light Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LGSXY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,655. Light has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.
Light Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Light (LGSXY)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.