Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Down to $2.28

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.23. Lilium shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 8,474 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Lilium by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,827,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,434,000 after purchasing an additional 571,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lilium by 1,114.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Lilium by 96.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Lilium by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 354,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 123,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lilium by 12,089,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

