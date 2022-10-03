Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $30.65

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.65, but opened at $29.35. Livent shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 33,119 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity at Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.