LiveWire Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LVWR)

LiveWire Group Inc (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,417 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 147% compared to the average volume of 980 call options.
LiveWire Group Stock Up 12.1 %
LVWR traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.05. 22,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,661. LiveWire Group has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.63.
LiveWire Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveWire Group (LVWR)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.