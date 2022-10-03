Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.75

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.75 and last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.0023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Logitech International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

