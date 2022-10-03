Lojas Renner S.A. (LRENY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 17th

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Lojas Renner’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of LRENY opened at $5.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Lojas Renner has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

