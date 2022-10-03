Lojas Renner S.A. (LRENY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 17th

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Lojas Renner’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Lojas Renner Price Performance
Shares of LRENY opened at $5.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Lojas Renner has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.83.
About Lojas Renner
