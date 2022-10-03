Loser Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $711,524.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $711,524.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010783 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Loser Coin’s total supply is 78,378,734,502 coins. Loser Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loser Coin’s official website is losercoin.org.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Losercoin (ticker symbol: $LOWB) describes itself as a project initiated by two poor guys from China, one is a father of two kids from a village, the other one is a coder living a miserable life by working 60 hours a week.Two founders first heard about Bitcoin in 2017 and had lost a ton of money by trading cryptocurrencies. They started this project as an open journey and were fully prepared to lose everything.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.