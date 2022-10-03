Lufax (NYSE:LU) Cut to “Hold” at China Renaissance

China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. China Renaissance currently has $3.10 price target on the stock.

LU has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA lowered shares of Lufax from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $6.40 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

LU opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.29.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. Research analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

