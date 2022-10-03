Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LITE. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

LITE stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

