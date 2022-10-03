LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €811.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €811.00 ($827.55) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €840.00 ($857.14) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

MC traded up €2.40 ($2.45) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €610.40 ($622.86). 477,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a one year high of €260.55 ($265.87). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €658.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €622.06.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

