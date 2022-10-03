Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 22.5% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $19,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 383,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 454,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 200,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

