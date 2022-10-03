Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $109.01

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$109.01 and last traded at C$109.12, with a volume of 950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$106.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$125.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$123.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity ( TSE:MEQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$45.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

