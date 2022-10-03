Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $109.01

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$109.01 and last traded at C$109.12, with a volume of 950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$106.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$125.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$123.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$45.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.