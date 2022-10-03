Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.
Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. The business had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.
