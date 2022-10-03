Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mandiant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. The business had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mandiant Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDT. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mandiant by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,489,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,882,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mandiant by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

Featured Articles

