Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CFO Sells $645,583.33 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of MRO stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.97. 16,439,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,382,350. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

