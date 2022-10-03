Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,100 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 800,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 232,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 179,833 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,599,000 after acquiring an additional 147,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 895.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 105,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

MMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.15. 718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,844. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $395.96 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Articles

