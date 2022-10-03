Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.18.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.09. The company had a trading volume of 712,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,722. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.50.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
