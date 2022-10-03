Mary Reilly Purchases 3,686 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Rating) insider Mary Reilly acquired 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £2,285.32 ($2,761.38).

Mitie Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Mitie Group stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 64.20 ($0.78). 1,656,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,162. The firm has a market capitalization of £892.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.70 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81 ($0.98).

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.