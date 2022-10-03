Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $284.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $274.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.79.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

