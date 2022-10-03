Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 30,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.84. 15,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,871. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

