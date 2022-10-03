Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Lowered to $441.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $457.00 to $441.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.36.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.04 on Monday, hitting $290.38. The stock had a trading volume of 37,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,871. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.04 and its 200 day moving average is $338.79. The company has a market cap of $280.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

