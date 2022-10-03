Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Lowered to $441.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $457.00 to $441.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.87% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.36.
Mastercard Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE:MA traded up $6.04 on Monday, hitting $290.38. The stock had a trading volume of 37,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,871. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.04 and its 200 day moving average is $338.79. The company has a market cap of $280.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $399.92.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
