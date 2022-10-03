Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Short Interest Up 22.7% in September

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 532,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 199,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,541.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mativ news, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,085.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 199,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,541.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,380 shares of company stock worth $1,094,262 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mativ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MATV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 433,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Mativ has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $426.40 million during the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

