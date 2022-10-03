Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) General Counsel David Francis Sells 5,326 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of MMS stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.63. 385,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,279. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $88.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Maximus

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 11.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Articles

