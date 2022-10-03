McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE MCD traded up $5.11 on Monday, reaching $235.85. 157,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,978. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

