McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN opened at $20.87 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

