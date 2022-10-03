McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,256,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $458,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 228,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,104,000 after buying an additional 71,165 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT opened at $97.19 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

