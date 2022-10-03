McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $765,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $322.09 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.06 and its 200-day moving average is $343.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.67%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

