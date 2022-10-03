McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Jack Henry & Associates comprises 0.4% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after buying an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,632,000 after buying an additional 439,114 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,083,000 after buying an additional 69,433 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,539,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $182.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

