McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes $976,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Union Pacific makes up 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 90,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $194.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average is $227.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.73 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

