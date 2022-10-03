Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Update

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 713,300 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Medifast Stock Performance

Medifast stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.06. 159,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,424. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average of $162.30. Medifast has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $235.71.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MED has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.