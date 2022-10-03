Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.69. 252,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,395. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.