Memecoin (MEM) Reaches One Day Volume of $75,118.00

Memecoin (MEM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Memecoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Memecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Memecoin has a market cap of $2.56 million and $75,118.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memecoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Memecoin Coin Profile

Memecoin launched on June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers and its Facebook page is accessible here. Memecoin’s official website is meme.com.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.