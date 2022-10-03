Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

