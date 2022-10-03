Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading Down 5.5%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. 41,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,561,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.57% and a negative net margin of 3,057.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Washington University bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

